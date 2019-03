With the April 2 election less than a week away, the Fayette Advertiser has profiled candidates for the Fayette R-III Board of Education. Five candidates are running for two seats.

Eric McSwain is the only incumbent to file. Longtime board member Michelle Howell will not seek re-election. Chester Bias, Amber Overfelt, Carrie Strodtman, and Skip Vandelicht round out the field.