Fayette school district to sell historic Union School

The Fayette R-III Board of Education during the closed session portion of its regular meeting in February, elected to sell the historic Union School. The school, located in rural Howard County along State Route E, was built in 1892 after an acre of land on which to build the school was sold for $50 by M.M. and Sarah G. Basye. By the 1950s, one-room school houses were out of fashion and students began attending a larger school in Fayette. The building had been used for club meetings, reunions, and even once hosted a dance school. It was not uncommon up until recent years to attend stump speakings held for candidates of local polititcal offices. However, use of the Union School has deteriorated over the last decade and the district has decided to sell it.