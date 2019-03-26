Glasgow woman found dead in Saline Co. Jail cell By Linda Vroman | March 26, 2019 | 0 A Glasgow woman was found dead in a Saline County jail cell Thursday morning. Heidi Elfering, 48, was pronounced dead shortly before noon by Coroner Willie Harlow after resuscitation efforts by EMS failed. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Man held after leading police on high-speed car chase through Franklin, ramming police car March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette school district to sell historic Union School March 26, 2019 | 2 Comments » Fayette school board candidate profiles March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette aldermen hear plan for medical cannabis facility March 26, 2019 | No Comments » MAEDC names new president March 19, 2019 | No Comments »