HCEDC Supports School Tax Levy

To the editor:

On April 2, 2019, tax payers who reside in the Fayette RIII School District will have an opportunity to invest in their district by approving an increase in its operating levy. The Howard County Economic Development Council (HCEDC) endorses this request. The HCEDC is focused on economic development in Howard County. There are many factors that contribute to the economic vitality of a region and strong, financially sound schools are as important as any of them. Individuals and companies will invest in communities that invest in themselves – schools included. On April 2nd, please join the HCEDC Board of Directors in voting YES for the Fayette RIII School District Tax Levy. A yes vote for this ballot initiative is a yes vote for the prosperity of Howard County.

HCEDC Board of Directors

Amber Overfelt, Chair