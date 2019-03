Fayette sophomore Josh Henderson set a new school record for the boys discus at the Macon Open, and then set a new record again at the Westran Open on March 20.

Henderson’s distance at the Macon Open was 148 feet, eight inches. At the Westran Open, he threw the discus 150 feet, nine inches, beating his own record by more than two feet. He finished first in the event at both meets.