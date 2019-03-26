Moorehead announces retirement as Fayette Athletic Director By Linda Vroman | March 26, 2019 | 0 After spending 29 years working as both a teacher, a guidance counselor, and the athletic director at Fayette High School, Geoff Moorehead has decided to call it a career. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Falcons use combined no-hitter to defeat Stover March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Henderson breaks Fayette record in discus… again March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Eagles earn sweep, but have yet to play their best baseball March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Softball Eagles pick up five wins on current 12-game home stand March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Falcons open season with walk-off March 19, 2019 | No Comments »