Opinions on Senate Bill 391

To the editor:

On May 2, 2017 our Howard County Commissioners passed a Health Ordinance to set health and environmental standards to protect family farmers from the hazards of Confined Animal Feeding Operations. On August 8, 2018 this was put to a countywide vote and was PASSED. Unfortunately our Missouri Senators do not want to honor this.

Missouri Senate Bill 391 (SB 391) summary — “Under this act, any order, ordinances, rules, or regulations promulgated by county commissions and county health center boards shall not impose standards or requirements on an agricultural operation and its appurtenances that are inconsistent with or more stringent than any provisions of law, rules, or regulations relating to environmental control, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), air conservation, and water pollution.”

I say, I THOUGHT WE LIVED IN A DEMOCRACY! These are KNOWN negative consequences of CAFOs:

CAFOs are by in large owned by foreign corporations offering no economic benefit to our county or our independent farmers.

Property values WILL GO DOWN if you live near a CAFO.

Current federal rules and state DNR regulations do not protect local citizens living near CAFOs. CAFOs can apply waste from their operation right up to the property lines of homes and of water sources and put our ground water as risk of contamination.

Air quality is horrendous and can cause health problems.

The animals in these operations certainly are not living the lives they deserve.

I have been a Howard County farmer since 1981 raising hogs and cattle humanly and being good steward of our land. Don’t take away my way of life and love of my land and animals.

Please let Sen. Bernskoetter know how you feel about this bill and his sponsorship of it. Email: Mike.Bernskoetter@senate.mo.gov.

Nancy Shepherd