Supports School Tax Levy

To the editor:

My husband and I have lived on a small farm in rural Howard County for 45 years. Our three children graduated from Fayette High School. They went on to graduate from college and now live elsewhere. The Fayette School District was there for them to give them the needed education.

We plan to vote YES on the question to increase the operating tax levy to support the children currently in the Fayette School District and for future generations. There has been no tax levy increase in 20 years during which time state and federal funds have decreased. The increased tax levy money will be used for school operating purposes.

I called the Howard County Collector’s office to find out that our yearly tax increase would be: only $58.52 per year or 16 cents per day!

I urge you to vote YES on April 2nd to support the future success of the children of Howard County.

Thank you,

Cindy Bowen