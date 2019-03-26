Thanks to Fayette High School Students

To the editor:

Well, the Fayette High School student body has done it again!!! The students held a food drive on March 14 and they delivered 1,880 POUNDS of food to the Fayette Food Pantry. This makes a tremendous, positive, impact on our ability to help the people of Fayette who come to our pantry. Thanks also to Coach Bishop and the young men who unloaded all that food. It was a nasty, windy day but we didn’t hear a single complaint. Fayette is fortunate to have so many helpful, caring young people in the community. Next time you see one of these students, tell them “Thank You” for a job well done!!

David & Kitty Overstreet

Fayette Food Pantry