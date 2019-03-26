Thanks to Howard County EMS

To the editor:

We want to express how grateful we are to the Howard County First Responders and EMS. We have needed an ambulance several times in the last few years. The response has been quick each time and the wonderful people who came were always professional and courteous. Mostly we did not know any of these wonderful individuals but the last two times a familiar face was in the group, Frank Flaspohler. He was so gentle and kind in a difficult situation and we will always be grateful. Thank you, Frank!

Although it is wonderful to live in the country, there are also problems sometimes. However, in Howard County, if you need an ambulance you can be assured that everyone from the 911 dispatcher to the EMT’s who arrive quickly even in the middle of the night will do everything they can to help and do it with the greatest professionalism and caring. We are very fortunate to have such dedicated people in this county.

Pete and Janice Neal

Rural Howard County