Weekend precipitation caused Missouri River levels to rise further above flood stage. Levels at Glasgow crested at 32.63 feet Sunday, which caused additional flooding at Stump Island State Park (above). Major flood stage in Glasgow is 32 feet with moderate flood stage listed at 27 feet. The river level reached 39.5 feet during the historic floods in the summer of 1993. The river is forecasted to drop below 24 feet by Thursday.