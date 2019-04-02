Opinion on Senate Bill 391 By Linda Vroman | April 2, 2019 | 0 Corporate agri-business is lobbying to take away local control. I am opposed to the passage of Senate Bill 391 for the following reasons: Posted in Letters to the Editor Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Board of Education candidate informs voters of intent to open medical cannabis business March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Thanks to Fayette High School Students March 26, 2019 | No Comments » HCEDC Supports School Tax Levy March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Supports School Tax Levy March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Opinions on Senate Bill 391 March 26, 2019 | No Comments »