Thomas Wayne Lee

1938-2019

Thomas Wayne Lee, 81, of Boonville, passed away at his home on March 28, 2019.

He was born March 27, 1938 in New Franklin, a son of Walter “Banty” Lee, Jr. and Mary Eatherton Lee. Thomas married Charleen McKinney on November 23, 1963 in New Franklin. She survives at their home.

In addition to his wife, Charleen, he is survived by a son, Todd W. Lee and a daughter, Sherry Scruggs and spouse, Berry all of Boonville; a sister, Patricia Lee of Kansas City, MO and other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Pihana.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Interment with military honors followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin. Visitation was Sunday evening from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Central Missouri Humane Society or Second Chance.

