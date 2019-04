Kyle Elliott with the Fayette Main Street organization shared with the Fayette Board of Aldermen plans to hire a full-time Main Street Director during the council’s regular meeting April 2. The Fayette organization has been awarded a grant from Missouri Main Street and USDA of up to $10,000 each year for the next two years. The funds are contingent upon Fayette Main Street raising $20,000 on its own each year for next two years.