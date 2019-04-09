Opinions on Senate Bill 391

To the editor:

Senate Bill 391 will eliminate local control at the county level by making it illegal for a County Commission or Health Board to establish a County Health Ordinance. Why you might ask does the State want to take this right away from Missouri’s counties. The answer is CAFO’s, Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.

CAFOs are essentially unregulated in Missouri. The Dept. Of Natural Resources (DNR) has neither the staff or the inclination to insure CAFOs are meeting established state operating standards. DNR does respond to complaints and disasters such as fish kills and hog waste discharges into streams, but the fines they levy are no more than an annoyance to multi million dollar hog operations. The only way to provide meaningful standards and oversite to CAFO operations is through a county health ordinance.

A county health ordinance does not ban CAFO’s. It simply establishes standards for set-backs, air quality, and waste handling that protect people who live near a CAFO. If DNR standards were sufficient county health ordinances would not be necessary, but sadly, they are not remotely sufficient to protect people from the air, water, and disease challenges that CAFO’s present.

The truth is the CAFO industry, and it is an industry, does not want any standards. Your quality of life means nothing to the people who own CAFO’s BECAUSE THEY DO NOT LIVE HERE. In fact 50% of U.S. hog production is foreign owned; 25% by Chinese corporations that are extensions of the Chinese government, and 25% by other foreign corporations including JBS of Brazil. Do we really want our lives turned upside down so for investors can turn a profit? Government governs best when it is closest to the governed. Clearly a County Commission or Health Board is more likely to respond to constituent wishes than state government which is largely controlled by corporate interest. Do not let the State take this last vestige of real democracy away from you. Call your State Senator and Representative today and tell them “NO” on Senate Bill 391.

Joe Hardy

To the editor:

Where does the Missouri Rural Crisis Center think we will get our food from in the future when we have to feed and estimated 9 BILLION people by 2050? Will they be the first ones to give up their food for others when our food security is down the drain? Why do they refuse to embrace sound science, technology and advancement?

We will need to produce more food in the next 40 years than in the previous 10,000 years combined. If our farm and ranch families are going to meet this challenge, we must be innovative and embrace sound science and technology that allow us to do more with less. County health ordinances hinder the growth of family farms and ranches. They hurt the tax base of the county. They deprive the next generation from returning to the family operation. Ninety-seven percent of the 2.1 million farms in the United States are family-owned. We need the next generation back on the farm!

I support SB 391. I’m not alone. In fact, nearly 30 groups representing more than 200,000 families also support the legislation. My support is a result of my commitment to expand and advance the beef cattle segment and all of agriculture in Howard County and Missouri. All producers, no matter how small or large cares for their animals, environment and natural resources. If any one of these are unhealthy, the others become unhealthy and the operation fails. How can we expect bring back the next generation if we aren’t conducive for growth?

Cattle producers are innovative people and are open to expansion, but we aren’t stupid. We’ve seen what has happened in the hog industry with reactionary ordinances being implemented that target all future operations in that county. Howard County has seen efforts to villainize the families looking to add more economic activity to our county and not at the expense of our neighbors or the environment. Howard County has seen how this refusal of sound science has affected families and their ability to feed the world. Who wants to go through that? Who wants the uncertainty, blatant harassment and costly litigation?

There is a problem and it needs fixed. Counties should not have the power to put law-abiding people out of business. Counties do not have the knowledge or the background required to enact and enforce these atrocious health ordinances. There are stringent laws, rules and regulations rooted in sound science at the state level to ensure people, animals, the land and its resources are protected. These county ordinances, which are almost always void of science, are not local control – it’s exploiting a state statute resulting in local out-of-control.

Steve Diehls

Howard County and Missouri Cattlemen’s

Association Member Beef Produce

To the editor:

I support SB 391

The Missouri Rural Crisis Center insists that “Corporate agri-business and their lobbyists are attempting to take away local control and our rights.” What about our right to farm, to grow, to make our farming and ranching operations more successful, to welcome the next generation back to the farm, to embrace technology and science-based research? When our County Commissioners, unfortunately passed the Howard County Health Ordinance, that is exactly what they took away from producers of Howard County. They took away our rights to make a living. Senate Bill 391 will stop this ridiculous local government over reach. I ask you to support SB 391, because without it, the door will slam on opportunities for current and future farm and ranch families here in Howard County and across Missouri.

My wife and I raise cattle in the county and we are proud to support Missouri agriculture, which is the state’s number one industry. County health ordinances add more regulation and restrictions on agriculture, which is already heavily regulated by government agencies. This is just another way for the government to tell us what and how we can farm.

I live here. I raise my family here. I work here. I am Howard County and I want more opportunities for my kids and grandkids to be able to call this county home. I ask you to join me in reaching out to our representatives and tell them we support SB 391.

Omer Conrow

Howard County Cattlemen’s Association- President

Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Member

Howard County Beef Producer

To the editor:

Small vs. Large

Recent letters to the editor paint large farming operations as “evil” and “corporate agribusiness” even though 97 percent of operations are family owned. Farms are getting bigger, this is true. Several factors have driven this increase. Technology and science-based advancements have played a key role, including the development of high-tech equipment, seeds, and pesticides that have made farming less labor intensive. Why would we turn our back on science and technology advancement? Do you want to say “no more cancer research,” leading to no new treatments and cures? Would you give up your indoor plumbing, your refrigerator, or your smart phone? Farming has also gotten much more specialized, focusing on tremendous production of one commodity, rather than growing all kinds of crops, produce and livestock. All sectors are specializing and not just the agriculture industry.

Even though the average size of farms is going up, there are more small farms than ever. Families are just as capable of operating modern agricultural technology as agribusinesses are. Producers have a passion for what they do. They love the land, natural resources, animals and way of life. However, in order to be able to pass it along to the next generation, they must be profitable. This is done by caring for the land and animals. Another way is to increase the size due to economies of scale. The price of farm equipment and supplies can be spread over a larger number of head or acres. This pays the bills folks.

The Missouri Rural Crisis Center wants you to believe Senate Bill 391 protects these small farms, but in reality, it prevents growth in our number one industry. Join farm families across the state in supporting SB 391.

Sincerely, Brad Kircher