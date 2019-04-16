FHS football coach Roger VanDeZande resigns
By Linda Vroman | April 16, 2019 | 0
After three seasons as the head coach of the Fayette Falcons, Roger VanDeZande has resigned so he may pursue the same position at Russellville.
