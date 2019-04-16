Lions Easter Thank-you

To the Editor:

I had the opportunity to put on the Fayette Lions Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. Before I hardly thought of it the Lions was already having people send in donations for it. This year we had over 2,000 eggs, $115 in coins in the eggs, and over 100 prizes, plus candy. This was donated from our community.

I would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their donations: Lions Club of Fayette, Beaman Plumbing and Heating, Ronnie and Jean Lessley, Frank Robert Flaspohler Attorney at Law, Howard County Veterinary Service PC, The Fayette Advertiser, B&M Auto Repair, Kendall & Penny Goff, George G. Smith & Son Inc., Merchants & Farmers Bank, Commercial Trust Company, Exchange Bank of Missouri, Home Oil, Derailed Commodity, C&R Supermarket, Paisley Boutique & Floral Design, Dairy Queen, Dr. Jessica Quint DDS, Sam’s Health Mart, Melissa Jones, Larry Carter, and the Fayette Police Department. Also a big thanks to Endless Options crew for filling all the eggs.

A big thank you to the Elementary and Middle School Jr. Optimist Club for helping put all 2,000 eggs out. Thank you to Payton and Ben Oeth, Kinsley Keeton, Addison Powell, Kamryn Bentley, Allie Spielbauer, and Addie Huster.

Finally the Fayette Lions Club. Melissa Jones, Larry Carter, Ronnie and Jean Lessley, and Sheila Scott.

Lastly to the families of some 65 to 75 children who came to enjoy all the fun we had. We put this on for all the children.

Thank you for such a great time.

Approximately 74 children participated:

8 children age 0-1 y/o

9 children age 2 y/o

28 children 3-5 not in kindergarten

15 children kindergarten & 1st gr

17 children 2nd & 3rd grade

2 children 4th & 5th grade

(14 late comers)

Carolyn Hazlett

proud to be a Fayette LION