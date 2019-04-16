Mary “Nell” Luker

1941-2019

Mary “Nell” Luker, 77, of Boonville, Missouri, died April 11, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Boonville.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on May 4, 2019 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in New Franklin, Missouri.

Born August 6, 1941 in Booneville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Bessy Lindsey Hisaw. She grew up in Booneville, Mississippi through her teenage years and went on a trip to Michigan where she met her late husband Jack Luker. She was the perfect homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, bird watching, reading, puzzles, antiquing and most of all garage sales. She did work out of the home as a cashier at Speedway and was also an employee of Shepard Hardware and Precision Plastics in Three Oaks. Most of all, she loved raising her children, David, Patty, Lisa and Mary Jane and her two honorary daughters, Mistie Manley and Sheila Jenkins. She loved Mistie and Shiela like her own daughters.

Nell is survived by her daughters, Patty (Jay) Hentschel of South Haven, Michigan; Lisa (Tim) Fairley of Franklin, Missouri, Mary Jane (Lupe’) Luker of Tinley Park, Illinois, Mistie Manley of Springfield, Missouri and Sheila Jenkins of Niles, Michigan; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue (Joe) Massey and a brother, Joe (Betty) Hisaw.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Luker; sons, Gregory and David Luker and four brothers, Robert, Benjamin, Richard and Roy Hisaw.

Memorials are suggested to New Franklin Cares Food Pantry.

