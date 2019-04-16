NF man arrested for unlawful possession of firearm By Linda Vroman | April 16, 2019 | 0 New Franklin police on April 10 arrested Ian Brennan, 60, for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm. Brennan remains in the Howard County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts FHS football coach Roger VanDeZande resigns April 16, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette Main St. to hire executive director April 16, 2019 | No Comments » Search on for man accused of posing as police officer April 16, 2019 | No Comments » New Franklin swears in new mayor April 9, 2019 | No Comments » An evening of theater April 9, 2019 | No Comments »