Appeals court dismisses case against county coroner
A lawsuit brought by the Glasgow School District against Howard County Coroner Frank Flaspohler will return to the Howard County courtroom after it was dismissed last week by the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals. The nearly two-year long legal battle concerns transcripts and exhibits from a coroner’s inquest that took place in January 2017 following the suicide death of rural Glasgow teenager Kenneth Suttner that occurred December 21, 2016.