The Harrisburg Bulldogs took third place at the 2019 Lewis and Clark Baseball Tournament after defeating the Schuyler County Rams 2-0.

The Bulldogs and Rams met in the third-place game on April 17 at Rothwell Park in Moberly. Both teams suffered losses in the semifinal round. Harrisburg lost 6-5 to Westran on April 13, while Schuyler County lost 15-0 to Scotland County the same day.