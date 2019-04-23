Falcons roughed up by Salisbury in Lewis and Clark consolation game By Linda Vroman | April 23, 2019 | 0 The Fayette Falcons (6-5) suffered a harsh defeat at the hands of the Salisbury Panthers (5-8), losing 15-2 in the consolation game of the Lewis and Clark Conference Baseball Tournament on April 17. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bulldogs rout Paris on Senior Night April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Bulldogs take third place at Lewis and Clark Baseball Tournament April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Falcons finish eighth at Lewis and Clark Conference Golf Tournament, Harrisburg sixth April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette and Glasgow track and field go to Brookfield Relays April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Henderson sets new Fayette discus record for third time April 16, 2019 | No Comments »