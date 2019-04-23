Fayette BOE approves raises, names athletic director
The Fayette R-III Board of Education at it’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 16, swore in two newly elected board members, approved a plan to host student food service in-house, approved the appointment of Mike James as Athletic Director, and hired alumnus Chris Bryan as high school science teacher beginning next semester. Board members, approved raises and continued their pursuit of exploring the adoption of a four-day school week for the district.