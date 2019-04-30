NAIA National Champion CMU Eagles get their rings By Linda Vroman | April 30, 2019 | 0 The NAIA National Champion CMU men’s soccer team received their championship rings during a ceremony between Eagle baseball games Friday afternoon. Head coach Alex Nichols threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the team was recognized. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eaton, Beaman, Hilgedick awarded for service to community April 30, 2019 | No Comments » Central Methodist to graduate nearly 400 students April 30, 2019 | No Comments » New Franklin FFA receives Top Chapter Award April 30, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette BOE approves raises, names athletic director April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Appeals court dismisses case against county coroner April 23, 2019 | No Comments »