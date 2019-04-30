New Franklin FFA receives Top Chapter Award By Linda Vroman | April 30, 2019 | 0 New Franklin R-I FFA placed 35th out of 347 chapters in the state, to earn a Top Chapter Award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention, held last weekend in Columbia. Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eaton, Beaman, Hilgedick awarded for service to community April 30, 2019 | No Comments » Central Methodist to graduate nearly 400 students April 30, 2019 | No Comments » NAIA National Champion CMU Eagles get their rings April 30, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette BOE approves raises, names athletic director April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Appeals court dismisses case against county coroner April 23, 2019 | No Comments »