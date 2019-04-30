Wilnore (Willie) Jeanine Stroupe

1929-2019

Wilnore (Willie) Jeanine Stroupe passed away April 28, 2019 in her home three days after suffering a stroke. She was surrounded by family during those three days. She was 90 years old.

She was born to Gilman and Matie Hagen on Jan. 28, 1929, in Elgin, Ill. Hers was and is a working class family. She married Fred Stroupe at the age of 18 after a four year high school romance. Their marriage lasted 71 years until Willie’s death.

The first 15 years of their marriage Fred was gone during the day light hours seven days a week, hauling milk for other dairy farmers to market with his trucks, first in 8- pound cans then in a tanker truck. Even with Fred’s absence during this time, Willie turned eight houses into homes. They got indoor plumbing and a T.V. in 1957 but worked so hard they had no time to watch T.V., and were too tried to fight much. She farmed beside him for 12 years. They went from renting land in Wisconsin raising hay, grain, tobacco, and dairy cows, to purchasing 100 acres, then a 200 acre farm and finally 500 acres in Howard County, Missouri where they raised crops, hogs, beef and dairy cattle. Moving to Missouri in 1966, Fred and Willie settled in Armstrong where Willie developed deep friendships with other farm wives.

Loosing an infant in 1950, Willie suffered a hurt that perhaps fueled the questioning and quest that led her conversion to Christianity in 1964. Her experience of grace and vocal joy rippled through her immediate and extended family and neighbors. Christ was her savior and Lord.

Willie exhaustingly cared for her children and grandchildren. Many times she took in other children who needed love and a home for an extended period of time, modeling character and supporting each in the various directions they took in life. They also got their fair dosage of second hand smoke and in the barn new vocabulary words to add to the kings proper English.

She also took time to encourage many young woman as they faced monetary struggles, marital, and mothering challenges. Willie visited their homes. They visited her kitchen, and called her on the phone. Until near the end of her life, her kitchen was an after school magnet to Armstrong kids for cookies and ice cream. Her back door was always open to friends and neighbors and she welcomed everyone.

Beside her husband Fred, Willie was active in the struggle for profitability through collective bargaining for farmers. Door to door she organized for the National Farmers Organization in Kansas and Missouri.

Fred and Willie were also ground floor organizers of what became Sharon Bible Church and helped set it on the path of being a church whose resources were directed at financially supporting scores of national and international missionaries.

Community minded, Willie served on the Armstrong City Council for 34 years. Not a fan of long meetings when Willie stood up collecting her coat, it was the signal to stop talking and get to work.

A wife, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, public servant, political organizer, friend, and encourager to hundreds of folks. Willie has now entered into her rest. Her life wrote its own obituary.

She is survived by her husband Fred, four children, Sam (Kathleen) Stroupe of Armstrong, Vickie (Mark) Gassman of Roanoke, Penny (Pete) Brown of Glasgow, and Tami (Bill) Verner of Armstrong; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-granchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three of four sisters, her infant son, Freddie and a granddaughter, Jamie Lee Verner.

A memorial service will be held at Armstrong City Hall on Saturday, May 4. Neighboring visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. A family burial service was held in Sharon Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com Memorials contributions are suggested to Coyote Hill Children’s Home.