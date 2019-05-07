CMU ‘All In For Central’ campaign brings in $141,953 By Linda Vroman | May 7, 2019 | 0 In just 10 days, Central Methodist University received gifts totaling $141,953 during the annual “All In for Central” campaign. The support marked an increase in giving from the prior year’s campaign – besting the 2018 total by over $6,000. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Open Market planned to benefit Fayette Memorial Pool May 7, 2019 | No Comments » Arrested while in possession of stolen vehicle May 7, 2019 | No Comments » Eaton, Beaman, Hilgedick awarded for service to community April 30, 2019 | No Comments » Central Methodist to graduate nearly 400 students April 30, 2019 | No Comments » NAIA National Champion CMU Eagles get their rings April 30, 2019 | No Comments »