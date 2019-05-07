Donald Lee Brundage

1936-2019

Fayette resident, Don Brundage, 83, was surrounded by family when he passed away at his home on May 4, 2019.

Donald Lee Brundage was born in Armstrong, MO on April 15, 1936, the son of Vincent Lee and and Bessie (Wright) Brundage. Don attended Glasgow High School where he participated in basketball and graduated in 1955. On August 9, 1957, Don married the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Gentry in Fayette. Together they’ve enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage. Don will be remembered for his work ethic. Right after high school, Don worked at the shoe factory in Boonville for numerous years. Aside from raising cattle and tending to the family farm, Don worked at and managed the Fayette Lumber Company for 32 years, retiring in 1997. In his spare time, Don enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce, of the home; two daughters, Cynthia (Mike) Crowley of Glasgow, MO and Sandra (Charlie) Vaughan of Kearney, MO; son, Randy Brundage of Fayette; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Angela, Amanda, Brittany, Haley, Cassie and Adam; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, James William Brundage of Nunnelly, TN. Don is also survived by his best friend of many years, Herb Ingham, and his best canine buddy, Bucky. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Karrick and a great-grandson, Grayson Crowley.

A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Brundage will be 11 AM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home of Fayette, with Rev. Gary Wrisberg officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Inurnment will take place at Hackley Cemetery, immediately following the service.