Open Market planned to benefit Fayette Memorial Pool By Linda Vroman | May 7, 2019 | 0 The Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool is sponsoring a Fayette Open Market at the Howard County Fairgrounds on June 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors are currently being sought for what the group hopes will become an annual event. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts CMU ‘All In For Central’ campaign brings in $141,953 May 7, 2019 | No Comments » Arrested while in possession of stolen vehicle May 7, 2019 | No Comments » Eaton, Beaman, Hilgedick awarded for service to community April 30, 2019 | No Comments » Central Methodist to graduate nearly 400 students April 30, 2019 | No Comments » NAIA National Champion CMU Eagles get their rings April 30, 2019 | No Comments »