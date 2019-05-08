Marjorie Jean Teters Zahnweh 1923-2019

Marjorie Jean Teters Zahnweh of Ellisville, MO, died peacefully with family by her side, Saturday, April 27, 2019.

She was born Dec. 17, 1923 in Fayette, MO, the daughter of T.R. and Dova Jane McAdams Teters. She was graduated from Fayette High School class of ’41 and attended Central Methodist College. She was a member of the Glendale Presbyterian Church, and longtime resident of Kirkwood, MO.

On Nov. 27, 1952, she was married to Robert R. Zahnweh of St. Louis.

After she retired in 1991 from KSH Inc., Jean spent many years volunteering for Meals On Wheels and was active in Presbyterian women’s organizations. Her greatest joy was being with her loving family. She inspired us, comforted us, and enriched the lives of everyone she knew. Jean will be greatly missed.

Survivors include two daughters, Dova Jayne Kasden and Susan Carol (Dan) Faulhaber, and one son, Robert Jeffrey (Karen) Zahnweh. Six grandchildren, Sara Collazo, Geoffrey Kasden, Amanda (Michael) Burch, Matthew (Elizabeth) Zahnweh, Jonathan and Ellen Faulhaber and two great grandchildren, Lilly Collazo and Sebastian Zahnweh, all of St. Louis. She was also a cherished aunt, great-aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by an infant son and three sisters, Donzella Buchanan, Mary Thelma Evans and Agnes Rhea.

Interment Fayette City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glendale Presbyterian Church, 500 N. Sappington Road, Glendale, MO 63122.

Condolences may be shared at stlouiscremation.com