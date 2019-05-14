Bulldogs advance to district title game for fourth straight year By Linda Vroman | May 14, 2019 | 0 The Harrisburg Bulldogs advanced to a district title game for the fourth straight year after defeating the Westran Hornets 5-0 on May 13 in the Class 2 District 14 semifinals. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Fayette sending 15 athletes to Jefferson City for state track and field championships May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Harrisburg girls take first place at sectional meet May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Glasgow sending athletes back to state track and field championships May 14, 2019 | No Comments » New Franklin’s season ends with loss to Madison May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Glasgow season ends with walk-off in district opener May 14, 2019 | No Comments »