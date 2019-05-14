Dr. Richard W. Royston

1947-2019

Richard Wayne “Dick” Royston, 71, of Franklin, MO passed away May 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born October 11, 1947 in Boonville, MO the son of Burford and Avis Watts Royston. Dick attended Clarks Chapel School, New Franklin High School, Central Methodist College and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1989 with his Doctorate in Education Administration.

He is survived by his wife, Beth of the home; three sons, Daniel and wife, Amy of Salisbury, MO, Johnathan and wife, Kelly of Westphalia, MO and Bradley and wife, Jessica of Linn, MO; and seven grandchildren, Jackson, Garrett, Alayna, Caleb, William, Austin and Camden.

Funeral services was held at 11 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at the New Franklin United Methodist Church. Visitation was Monday morning from 9:30 until time of service at the church.

Interment followed at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin, MO.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to New Franklin United Methodist Church and Clarks Chapel Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.