Evelyn Bell

1931-2019

Evelyn Janetta Bell, 87, of Fayette, Missouri passed away May 12, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri.

Evelyn was born September 2, 1931 in Kennett, Missouri a daughter of Ted and Lola Strawn Moore. She married Hershel Fred “Bo” Bell in Piggett, Arkansas on February 6, 1948. Bo survives at their home.

Mrs. Bell had been employed with the National Garment Factory and Ayre’s Dry Goods both in Fayette and had also been the owner and operator of The Cloth Cottage in Fayette. She was a member of the Golden Study Club, VFW Women’s Auxiliary and enjoyed bowling.

Those cherishing her memory include her husband of seventy-one years, Hershel “Bo” Bell; her children, Donna Ryan and husband, Kevin, Fred Bell and wife, Linda, Debra Stone and Dianna Offield; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Larry Dale Stone and by three brothers, Gerald Don Moore, Owen Moore and U.A. Moore.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date with interment at the Missouri State Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, Fayette PAWS Program or the Fayette High School Band Program in care of Carr-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 210, Fayette, Missouri 65248.

