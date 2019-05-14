Florence Miller 1936-2019

Florence Miller

1936-201

Fayette resident, Florence Miller, 83, passed away suddenly at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO on May 3, 2019.

Florence Ann Miller was born April 20, 1936 in Ralls County, MO, the daughter of T.H. and Dorothy (Sunn) Miller. Florence lived in Marshall, MO for many of her early years. But when Flo moved to Fayette, MO, she truly found a place she could call home. Flo resided at the Perkins Home for 30 years until she moved into the home she was currently residing in, supported by Endless Options. Flo had a wonderful and infectious personality. She was funny, kind, loving, sympathetic, and a great friend. She loved spending time and visiting with her family and friends very much. Flo also enjoyed sitting on the patio and watching the birds, and frequent trips to Dairy Queen.

She is survived by her niece, Tonia (Michael) Nerini of Bevier, MO; two great-nieces, Kaela Herington of Bucklin, MO and Hillary Voss of Clarence, MO; and a sister, Betty Miller of Maryville, MO. In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her significant other, Gerry Payne.

A memorial service honoring the life of Ms. Miller was at 10 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Pastor Jamie Page officiating. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Endless Options, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.