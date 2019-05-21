Barlett C. Jones

1932-2019

Bartlett C. Jones, former resident of Fayette, MO and professor at Central Methodist College, passed away on October 16, 2018 in DeLand, Florida.

Born on June 7, 1932 in Akron, Ohio, BC obtained his undergraduate degree from Swarthmore (PA) College, his Masters and Ph.D. in history from Emory (Atlanta, Georgia); and taught history in colleges in Texas, Ohio, Florida, and Missouri. He published 20 scholarly articles in his field, and several books. Retired from teaching in Missouri, he returned to Florida. He had lifelong interests in gardening, duplicate bridge, golf, and tennis. In retirement, BC developed a passion for Florida wildflowers and writing one-act plays that were performed locally.

He is predeceased by his wife, Carolyn, and a son, Robert; and survived by his son, Michael (Renee), Orlando, Florida, his sister Ellen in Waco, Texas, two grandchildren (Glen and Kyle), and nieces and nephews.

At his request, there was no service.