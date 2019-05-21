Donald Kintner

1940-2019

Donald “Joker” Kintner, 78, of Columbia, Missouri and formerly of Rocheport, stepped from this life into the next one Tuesday, May 15, 2019 peacefully at his home with family following a diagnosis of cancer. While we who are left to grieve, those who are waiting in heaven for him rejoiced.

He was born June 4, 1940 in Columbia, Missouri to Mancle G. and Anna Mae (Perkins) Kintner. Donald married the love of his life, Peggy L. Schrader on July 23, 1960. Two daughters, Sherry and Stacy rounded out their family.

Joker had many jobs as a youth but settled into drywall for a lifelong job. He created Kintner Drywall and later worked for the University of Missouri in Plant Engineering.

Anything he did he did with intensity. Various hobbies through his life included coin and bottle collecting, playing pool, softball, bowling, golfing, fishing and card playing just to name a few. He enjoyed getting together with family and friends to pursue these many hobbies.

His girls went to measure houses, learned to play pool, dug in various dumps for bottles, learned to sit still in a boat to fish and spent a lot of time at the bowling alley with their dad.

His three grandchildren were his joy. He loved sharing things with them and traveling with them.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy in 2002; his daughter, Stacy in 1984; his mother and father; his brother, Kenny and his sister Carolyn.

Survivors include his daughter, Sherry and her husband, Max Wachter; three grandchildren, Ray, Zack and Rheanna Wachter; three brothers, Edward Kintner and wife Cletus, M. G. Kintner, Jr. and wife, Josie, Carl Kintner and wife, Dana; three sisters, Marilyn Gibbons, Ruth Evert and husband, Ralph and Mary Jane Curtis; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Services honoring Joker’s life were held at 2 PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Pastor James Jackson officiating. Burial followed at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville. Visitation was held from 5-8 PM Monday evening at Markland-Yager Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of donor’s choice.

