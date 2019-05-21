Elmo Henry Boatright

1936-2019

Elmo Henry Boatright, 82, of Fayette, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital, Columbia.

He was born on July 13, 1936, in Cole Camp, Missouri, the second child of W. H. and Emma (Ficken) Boatright.

Elmo spent his youth with his parents in Cole Camp, and at the age of 18, entered the Nevada State School and Hospital in Nevada, Missouri. On July 6, 1983, Leon Stelling, a childhood friend, was appointed his guardian and remained so until Elmo’s death. He moved to the Phillips Group Home, later known as the Braun Home, in Fayette, Missouri, in September of 1985 and lived there until March of 2015, when his health required his admission into Fayette Caring Center, where he lived until his death.

Elmo was a child of God and loved his Lord Jesus. He was Baptized at the United Lutheran Church in Cole Camp on January 11, 1957. While living in Fayette, he attended the First Christian Church and was faithfully cared for by its members.

He loved to watch John Wayne movies and to sing, as he knew many religious and Western songs by heart.

He is survived by: his nephew, Mark Jones and his wife, Vicky, of Warsaw, his niece, Karen Zimmerschied and her husband, Mark, of Sedalia, his niece, Julie Bailey and her husband, Brough, of Sedalia, and six great-nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, W. H. and Emma Boatright, his sister, Jewell Boatright Jones and her husband Ralph Jones.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp, with Rev. Jason Veale officiating. Burial was in Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to First Christian Church in Fayette or United Lutheran Church in Cole Camp in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp

Pallbearers will be Mark Jones, Mark Zimmerschied, Brough Bailey, Leon Stelling, Larry Stelling, and Vernon Stelling. Honorary pallbearers will be Julia Bailey and Karen Zimmerschied.