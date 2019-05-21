John C. Vaughn

1933-2019

Fayette and Lake of the Ozarks resident, John C. Vaughn, 85, passed away on May 13, 2019 at the Neighborhoods Rehab facility in Columbia, MO. John Charles Vaughn was born July 5, 1933 in Jefferson City, MO, the son of Emmett and Edna (Adair) Vaughn.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. John attended Central Missouri State University, University of Missouri and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics with a minor in Accounting from Lincoln University, Jefferson City MO. On August 13, 1961, John married Peggy Lee Woods and together they’ve enjoyed over 57 years of marriage.

John’s proficiency in accounting and managing finance led to a long and successful career. From 1965-1973, he served as the Missouri State Comptroller and Budget Director under Governor Warren Hearnes. In 1966, he joined the Board of Trustees for Charles E. Still Osteopathic Hospital (now Capital Regional Hospital, Jefferson City, MO), where he served for over 41 years. John held various positions at the University of Missouri-Rolla, managing and directing budget analysis, resources and development planning. Retiring in 1994 as the Director of Council of Public Higher Education for the state of Missouri colleges and universities.

John held numerous titles within various national, state and local organizations, serving in a multitude of capacities from the Exalted Ruler of the Elks, Chairman of the United Way Campaign to Workforce Development Committees. In his spare time, John enjoyed traveling with his family, playing live poker, and attending antique car shows while telling a joke or two. John’s love for Mizzou athletics was unmatched as he tried to never miss a Mizzou sporting event, even when they were losing, he stayed until the end.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy, of Fayette, and daughter, Michelle Woods Vaughn of Berwyn, PA. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Myrene Vaughn Rakos and father and mother-in-law, John A and Frances Woods.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Vaughn was held at 11 AM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Harold Young and Gary Bagby officiating. Visitation was an hour before the service. Interment followed the service at Fayette City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Samaritan Center, 1310 E. McCarty St., P.O. Box 1687, Jefferson City, MO 65102.