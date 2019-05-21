Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee to host Memorial Day events

The Board of Directors, Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee are making final preparations for Memorial Day weekend of events. On Saturday, May 25 the committee will host an Appreciation Nite, 6 p.m. at The Nest Banquet Room, 108 South Main, Fayette. The event is open to the public at no charge, and a way for the board to express their appreciation and thanks to all the alumni, friends and community for their support as we make a difference in the lives of people in and around this community.