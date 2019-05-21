Peggy Tiffany

1962-2019

Glasgow resident, Peggy Tiffany, 57, passed away at University Hospital in Columbia, MO on May 17, 2019.

Peggy Sue Tiffany was born January 29, 1962 in Columbia, MO, the daughter of James and Beatrice (Jackson) Pirtle. On September 13, 2009, Peggy married Denny Simpson in Eureka Springs, AR. He preceded her in death December 19, 2014. Peggy worked for the Braun Home in Fayette for a number of years. She most recently was working for the Perkins Home in Fayette until she fell ill earlier this year. Peggy enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and cooking. She also loved and treasured time with her grandchildren and visiting with her family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Michelle Tiffany of Glasgow and Talina Tiffany of Boonville; step-son, Danny (Amanda Peplow) Simpson of Kansas City; two sisters, Joyce Wilcox of California, MO and Betty Lou (Dale) Ridgewell of Fayette; brother, Daniel (Karen) Pirtle of Fayette; and five grandchildren, Liberty, Tayler, Coltyn, Kamryn, and Tessa. In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Eddie Pirtle, and two grandchildren.

A private memorial service honoring Peggy’s life will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, MO 65248, to help with funeral expenses.