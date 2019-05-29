BREAKING NEWS POSSIBLE EVACUATION

I just received notice from Howard County Emergency Management that the levy in Petersburg will be compromised later this evening. If you live in Franklin or the bottom area of New Franklin be prepared to evacuate. If you need a place to go the city Community Building will be opened..

This alert is for the residents of New Franklin South of Sulphur Street, the residents of Franklin, and the residents along Highway Z in Howard County.

Flooding continues in & along the Missouri River in Southern Howard County, Petersburg area.

For your safety the Emergency Management office is asking you to take measures to evacuate your residence.

Be sure to take essential items-medicine,special food items,baby items,clothing,money & valuable papers. Secure your home prior to leaving.

If you are unable to stay with friends or relatives outside evacuation area contact 660-248-2340 for sheltering options

The above information is for Franklin Mo & Missouri River bottom areas in Southern Howard County