MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED FOR RESIDENTS IN SOUTHERN HOWARD COUNTY

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents in a portion of Howard County.

Petersburg’s Levee has been breached.

The release says “For your safety, the Howard County Commission has declared a State of Emergency due to the rising flood waters. It is now mandatory that you evacuate your residence and the flooded areas”; Franklin and the Missouri River Bottoms, including the lower areas in New Franklin, south of Sulphur Street.

“Be sure to take essential items- such as medicines, special food items, baby items, clothing, money and valuable. Make sure to secure your home before leaving.

"If you are unable to stay with friends or relatives outside the evacuation area, call (660) 248-2340 for sheltering options."