Charles Acton

1938-2019

Charles Acton, 80, pased away on May 11, 2019 in Melbourne Florida, after a lengthy battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

He was born in McBaine, Mo., on Nov. 21, 1938. He entered the United States Air Force in 1956, were he served 46 years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Edith Acton; daughter, Vivian and husband, Abe;sons, Willian Acton and wife, Charlotte; Joseph Acton and wife Della; sisters.Lozetta Acton, Mary Gibson, and Leona Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his granddaugter, Dr. Mindy Lynn Stephenson, his parents, Kenneth and Louise Acton, and brother, Frank Acton.

A private military service will be held at the Cap Canaveral Florida

National Cemetery on May 28, 2019.