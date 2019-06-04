Judy Polson

1944-2019

Fayette resident, Judy Polson, 74, passed away May 26, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO.

Judith Gail Polson was born October 1, 1944 in Columbia, MO, a daughter to the late Benjamin and Naomi (Jennings) Estes. Judy graduated from Southern Boone High School, the class of 1962. Soon after graduating, Judy married Charles Sappington. He preceded her in death in 1986. In 1989, Judy married Hubert Polson on their homeplace in Columbia. Hubert preceded her in death August 30, 2010. Judy worked for Exchange Bank in Fayette for the last 15 years as the Accounts Payable Manager. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, particularly hand-making dolls and doll clothes. She loved going to flea markets with her friends and stocking up on various items. Judy also loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Chris Sappington, of Fayette, MO; four step-sons, Jimmy Polson, of Fayette, MO, Charlie (Dina) Polson, of Glasgow, MO, Troy (Sarah) Polson, of Green Bay, WI and Chris (Beth) Polson, of Columbia, MO; a step daughter, Micki Polson, of Fayette, MO; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Joy Woods, of Ashland, MO, Sharon Rouse, of Columbia, MO, Donna (Mike) Luebbert, of Ashland, MO, Patty (Steve) Brink, of Millersburg, MO, Penny (David) Wagers, of New Bloomfield, MO, and Nancy (Jewel) Hoskins, of Las Vegas, NV; and a brother, Ricky (Connie) Rouse, of Ashland, MO. In addition to her parents and husbands, Judy was preceded in death by her son Scotty Sappington.

A funeral honoring Mrs. Polson’s life will be 11 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Fayette City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Missouri Cancer Associates, in care of the funeral home.