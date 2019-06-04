Ruth (Echele) Westhues

1923-2019

Former Glasgow resident, Ruth Westhues passed away at The Lodge in Fayette, June 1, 2019. She was 96 years of age.

Ruth Agnes Echele was born February 19, 1923 in West Alton, MO to John and Anna (Poeling) Echele. She attended St. Francis Catholic School in Portage Des Sioux, MO. She met Norbert Bernard Westhues in St, Charles, Mo shortly before he joined the army air corp, serving in World War II. They married on March 27, 1943. The couple enjoyed 73 years of marriage. Norbert preceded her in death April 20, 2016. Mrs. Westhues was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devout member of St. Mary’s Church in Glasgow and was a member of the Daughters of Isabelle. When she was able, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, playing cards, cooking, gardening, growing flowers and being with her family.

She leaves eleven children, Charlotte (Jerry) Niemeier of Harrisburg, MO, Ron (Becky) Westhues of Columbia, MO, Gerri (Rex) White of Plano, TX, Bea Westhues of Kansas City, MO, Mary Lee (Eddie) Nanneman of Salisbury, MO, Judy Poeschl of Salisbury, Art (Karen) Westhues of Liberty, MO, Barbara (Kevin) Pickett of Wooldridge, MO, Cindy (David) Wells of Armstrong, MO, Debbie (Terry) Lackland of Glasgow, MO and Rick (Deb) Westhues of Marion, IA, one sister, Olga Echele of Portage Des Sioux, MO, one brother, Leo Echele of St. Charles, MO, 25 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Bernadine Roderfeld, Dorothy Echele and Gladys Diermann, 2 brothers, Clemence Echele and infant, Elmer Echele, 2 grandsons, Kenny Nanneman and Michael Lackland, son-in-law, Joe Poeschl and daughter-in-law, Claudia Westhues.

A funeral mass will be 11 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Mary Church in Glasgow with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Visitation was from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. There will be a Rosary at 7:30 PM. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary’s Catholic School Education Endowment Fund.