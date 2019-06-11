Carl Edward Chick

1959-2019

Carl Edward Chick, 60, Wooldridge passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia surrounded by his family.

Carl Edward Chick was born March 2, 1959, in Columbia, MO, the son of Chester Chick and Amy Kathleen Zigler Chick. He married Janet Dority on September 15, 1978 in Wooldridge, MO. Carl loved to go fishing in his spare time. You could find him watching Nascar, baseball or football anytime you dropped by the house to visit. He loved to pet and spend time with his dogs, Spanky and Macy. His fur babies will miss him dearly. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Franklin, MO.

Carl is preceded in death by his father, Chester.

He is survived by his wife, Janet of the Home; son, Justin Chick and wife Becka of O’Fallon, MO; daughter, Queteria Ross and husband James of Harrisburg. Also surviving are his Mother, Kathleen Chick and brothers, Kenneth Chick and wife JoAnn of Tucson, AZ; Dennis Chick and wife Deb of California, MO.

Visitation for Carl was from 5 to 8 P.M. on Monday, June 10, at Howard Funeral Home and Burial will be held later in the Dority Cemetery in Climax Springs, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the New Franklin Cares (food bank) or the Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com