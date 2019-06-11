Harrisburg teen not injured in accident on I-70

A Harrisburg teenager escaped without injury after she was involved in a vehicle accident on Interstate 70 at mile marker 115 near the Rocheport exit June 3. According the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Saige N. Bexten, 19, was driving westbound in a 2005 Toyota Camry shortly after 10 a.m. An eastbound 2017 Chevy Silverado, driven by John Parsons, 85, Cuba, Missouri, crossed the median, struck the cable barrier that separates the lanes, and struck Bexten’s car.