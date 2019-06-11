Optimist Power Pull Saturday By Linda Vroman | June 11, 2019 | 0 The Fayette Optimist Club will host its 41st Annual Fayette Power Pull at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the main event starts at 6:30 p.m. A youth pedal pull will begin at 4:30 p.m. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Flood waters threaten drinking water June 11, 2019 | No Comments » Harrisburg teen not injured in accident on I-70 June 11, 2019 | No Comments » Four named Grand Marshals of Juneteenth June 11, 2019 | No Comments » Motorcycle crash claims life of Glasgow man June 11, 2019 | No Comments » Hartzler tours flood-damaged areas June 11, 2019 | No Comments »