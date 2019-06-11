Robert Morris

1942-2019

Fayette resident, Robert Morris, 77, passed away at his home June 6, 2019, after a four-year battle with cancer.

Robert M. Morris was born May 27, 1942 in Boonville, MO, a son to the late Harold and Sophie (Hartmann) Morris. Robert married Linda Purdy, and under this union they had two children, Jamie (James) Wilhoit of Fayette and Robert (Janet) Morris of O’Fallon. Robert’s second marriage was to Isabel Frances Felten, March 31, 1965. Together they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until her passing on October 11, 2015. Under this union, Robert and Isabel had one son, Harold “Turtle” (Daphne) Morris of Fayette. Robert took pride and enjoyed being a hard worker. He was a truck driver and hauled rock for Howard County Road and Bridge for 18 years. He also hauled logs during that time. Robert enjoyed mowing his lawn, hunting, fishing, and playing horseshoes, when he was able.

Survivors include his three children previously listed; three step-sons, Bobby (Ronda) Gerlt of Fayette, Donald Gerlt of Armstrong and Warren (Dottie) Gerlt of Fayette; and a brother, Wayne (Alice) Morris of California. Robert is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters and an infant sibling.

A graveside memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Morris will be 11 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Walnut Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Harold Young officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Fayette.