Evelyn Bell 1931-2019

Evelyn Bell

1931-201

Evelyn Janetta Bell, 87, of Fayette, Missouri, passed away May 12, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri.

Memorial services honoring Evelyn’s life will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, Fayette PAWS Program, or the Fayette High School Band Program in care of Carr-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 210, Fayette, Missouri 65248.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.